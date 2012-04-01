Carry over

As already mentioned, the right to carry over holiday under the WTR is limited. The problem is that the regulations do not allow for a carry-over as envisaged in the European judgements – that workers who have not had the opportunity to take their annual leave because of sickness absence, maternity or parental leave in the current leave year, must be able to carry it forward into the following leave year. The regulations are silent on the issue of reallocating holiday at another time if it coincides with sick leave.