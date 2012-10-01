The bill also proposes a new limit on the compensatory award for unfair dismissal, and penalties for employers whose breach of employment rights has an “aggravating” feature. The size of the penalty is to be determined by tribunals. A tribunal would have the power to impose a penalty of 50 per cent of any financial award, subject to a minimum of £100 and a maximum of £5,000, where there are “aggravating features” (yet to be defined). There will be a 50 per cent discount (of the penalty) if the employer pays within 21 days.