23 Sept 2020
RCVS Practice Standards Scheme officials keen to ensure standards are being met while protecting public health during the continuing pandemic.
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The RCVS is introducing remote assessments for its practice standards scheme (PSS) as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The practice standards group, which governs the PSS and features representatives from all major vet and VN organisations, approved setting up remote assessments, with the decision then approved by the RCVS COVID Taskforce.
Creating a remote assessment will mean the RCVS team of PSS assessors can check to ensure RCVS-accredited practices are meeting the VMD’s Veterinary Medicine Regulations (VMR) and PSS core standards.
The VMD has approved VMR checks being conducted remotely.
RCVS president Mandisa Greene, who chairs the practice standards group, said: “We have introduced these remote assessments as a means of being able to quality assure veterinary practices that are either in the scheme or wish to join it, while still making sure public health is safeguarded and that the burden our face-to-face assessments may place on practices is reduced.
“All our PSS assessors will be trained in carrying out remote assessments and practices that are due an assessment will be given the full details of how it will work in advance, just like if a physical assessment of the premises was taking place.”
The college will prioritise practices due to have assessment visits in March, April and May that were cancelled in the national lockdown.
A rolling programme of other delayed assessments will take place in the coming months, with all practices given at least one month’s notice before a remote visit takes place.
A set of frequently asked questions with full details of the assessments have been produced by the college.