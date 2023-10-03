Nevertheless, Alex encourages practices to spend a little more if they can, on the right materials and the right surfaces and finishes: “We often say that it’s better to spend a little more now and use hard wearing PVC wall cladding, than having to repaint the walls annually, or opt for stainless steel over plastic for kennel cages for example. Flooring too should be of a good quality, durable material rather than a cheaper brand, which will let you down much sooner than a reputable finish.” You will not want to be ripping up the floor and replacing it once the business is back up and running.