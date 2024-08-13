13 Aug
Charity bosses say they need to act to ensure they have capacity they need to meet demand for services.
Bosses of a prominent veterinary charity have begun a new partnership with an industry group that they believe will help to secure the organisation’s long-term future.
The agreement will see VMG officials providing leadership and management training for StreetVet, which they believe will help all its volunteers, regardless of whether they take part themselves.
The year-long project has also been supported by a £5,000 Institute of Leadership grant and StreetVet chief executive Zoe Abbotts said the charity was “delighted” by the group’s invitation.
She said: “We’re experiencing high demand for the services and support we offer so it is crucial that we enhance our team and infrastructure to meet this demand and to ensure the long-term sustainability of our charity.”
The two organisations have worked together to develop the programme based on the current challenges facing the charity.
Senior StreetVet managers and development staff will work within the VMG’s scheme of leadership and management qualifications, which were launched three years ago, with individuals having the opportunity to focus on areas that are specific to their roles.
Hannah Perrin, the VMG’s learning and development manager who will lead the training, said the charity had recognised the need to act on the subject.
She said: “Our training will support not just the charity’s senior leaders, but also members of its outreach teams across the UK. We hope it will also help them in their ‘day jobs’ in veterinary practice.”