2 Nov 2023
IVC Evidensia, which has targeted raising £100,000 for the charity, is exclusive sponsor of the project, which was unveiled as part of the event that attracted a top number of delegates.
Image: Love Phodography
More than 150 delegates helped learn “The Art of StreetVetting” at the charity’s annual conference, which also featured the launch of its 2024 calendar.
IVC Evidensia, which has committed to raising more than £100,000 for the charity and is already a quarter of its way towards the target, is exclusively sponsoring the calendar and was a conference platinum sponsor.
The calendar has a run of 1,000, available via the My Family Vets website and also during the StreetVet-led sessions in gallery suite 8 at London Vet Show on Friday 17 November.
Images in the calendar are a mixture of StreetVet volunteers and service users with their pets.
The sixth staging of StreetVet’s conference took place across two days in St Pancras Square in London, and brought together volunteers, ambassadors, trustees, supporters and partners.
Guest speakers, interactive sessions, case studies, clinical talks and a yoga session all featured during the event, while awards recognised new advocates and ambassadors, and volunteers and sponsors were surveyed.
StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt said: “Our sixth conference demonstrated how far we have come as a charity, especially with some fantastic support from individuals and organisations alike. It is such a testament to the worthwhile work we’re doing – and long may it continue.
“We are thrilled that IVC Evidensia not only supported the event but decided to sponsor our 2024 calendar too, which gives us another fantastic opportunity to raise even more for owners and their pets affected by homelessness.”
Sarah Heath, director of sustainability and environmental, social and governance at IVC Evidensia, said: “Being able to sponsor the latest StreetVet calendar is an honour for us as a business and really showcases our commitment to supporting the charity itself, as well as animals that have been affected by homelessness.
“I hope that our fund-raising journey continues steadily into the new year and leads to another boost to reach our target in 2024.”