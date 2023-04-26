26 Apr
BVA leaders say more must be done to align the placement system with modern teaching, but the RCVS insists its reforms take a "balanced approach".
More needs to be done to make the EMS placement programme sustainable for both veterinary students and professionals, the BVA has warned.
The group has published a new policy paper that recommends the current fixed-time commitment is scrapped, while student leaders have claimed the present system is “outdated and needs to be revolutionised”.
The RCVS has insisted its plans to cut the number of required weeks adopt a “balanced approach” to the issue.
But, despite seeing those measures as a step forward, the BVA believes they need to go further in reforming a system that dates back to the 1930s.
Its president Malcolm Morley said: “EMS can be incredibly rewarding for both students and the veterinary professionals who provide placements.
“However, what we are hearing is that with demand for placements increasing at a time the workforce is already under pressure, it has become clear something needs to change.”
The paper – “Student-led work placements: a new vision for EMS” – has been drawn up by a working group of students, recent graduates, academics and employers.
It also draws on research conducted through the BVA’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, which showed placements were widely felt to be valuable, with 94% of respondents saying they offered “real world” experience, and strong support for them as developers of both clinical (85%) and communication (77%) skills.
It also identified placement location (54%), cost (52%), availability (48%) and accommodation (39%) as the biggest challenges with the present system.
The document advocates an outcomes-based approach to placements, which the BVA argues will offer a more personalised experience for individual students.
It also calls for the RCVS to remove the time-based requirements for clinical EMS and give vet schools the ability to offer placements that are “integrated with their specific curriculums”.
Other recommendations include increased training and support for providers, and the development of what the association describes as a “national matching service” for placements.
A database of providers is already part of the college’s EMS reform package, which is due to be implemented next year along with reduced requirements of 10 weeks’ animal handling EMS, instead of the present 12, and 20 weeks of clinical work rather than 26.
An RCVS spokesperson said: “This new policy was developed following significant consultation and feedback with the profession, taking into account the challenges faced by stakeholders, as well as the value EMS brings.
“The new policy will see the amount of EMS required reduced, alongside other changes that will enhance the quality and positive impact for students.
“A balanced approach was taken to address the challenges faced by many around cost, accessibility, flexibility and consistency of placement quality, while aiming to avoid any unintended negative consequences in terms of students’ professional development.”
But BVA working group chairperson Liz Mossop said its discussions with stakeholders had guided them to the conclusion that the college’s reforms, though welcome, did not go far enough.
She added: “More needs to be done to reform EMS so it aligns with modern teaching methods and is sustainable for today’s veterinary students and professionals.”
Jack Conway, president of the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS), added: “AVS welcomes the BVA’s stance on EMS, and shares the view that the EMS system is outdated and needs to be revolutionised.
“Our firm belief is that EMS must be inclusive, non-discriminatory, and tailored to meet the needs of modern-day veterinary students, placement providers and all other stakeholders involved.
“We are committed to collaborating with the BVA and other concerned parties to modernise the EMS process, and ensure that it aligns with current trends and practices in the veterinary profession.”
The publication of the paper follows the launch of a survey by the Veterinary Schools Council (VSC), which is seeking the views of placement providers on the costs they incur through their involvement in EMS.
The initiative aims to address a lack of data in the area and is part of a wider study, which will also examine the burdens placed on both students and universities. A separate survey of students is also under way.
VSC chairperson Stuart Reid said that, while most placements take place in practice or on farms, they also wanted to hear from other settings that welcome students for EMS work.
He added: “As cost pressures on students and placement providers increase, it’s vital that we have a robust understanding of the costs involved with the current placement requirements.
“This will allow the sector to make more informed, benchmarked decisions for the future.”
The surveys, which will remain open until 5pm on 12 May, can be completed by visiting emsplacementsurvey.org and vetstudentsurvey.org
A £1 donation for each response, up to a maximum of £1,500, will be made to Vetlife by Sockmonkey Consulting, which is running the surveys on the VSC’s behalf.