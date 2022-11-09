9 Nov 2022
Vet students presented case studies to delegates as Vets Now ECC Congress returned to its live format, with 1,000 people attending the two-day event in Leeds from 3 to 4 November.
Student presentation winner Durshant Somaskantha (centre) with fellow presenters at Vets Now ECC Congress 2022.
The Vets Now ECC Congress came back with a bang, with almost 1,000 attendees attending the two-day event (3 to 4 November).
After being held online for the past two years due to COVID, the congress returned to the live format at the Royal Armouries in Leeds where vets, vet nurses, and other delegates made the most of the opportunity to keep up to date with the latest developments in emergency and critical care.
Some of the highlights included a keynote speech from Victoria Gosling OBE, sessions on 21st century pet owners from VMG president Rich Casey and an interactive panel on ethical dilemmas.
In total, there were 36 speakers discussing topics across 7 separate lecture streams, with 80 hours of CPD on offer to delegates.
The event also included the return of case presentations by veterinary students who have either completed extra mural studies (EMS), an ECC elective placement or those on internships at Vets Now referral hospitals.
Presenters were given the opportunity to review and reflect on a case they found particularly rewarding from their time with Vets Now, with Durshant Somaskantha awarded top prize for his presentation on the case of an adder bite in a dog.
Vet students in their penultimate or final year interested in completing EMS, an elective, or internship with Vets Now should email [email protected] for more information, or visit the careers section of the Vets Now website.
The Vets Now ECC Congress 2023 dates have been announced for 9 and 10 November 2023. More information will be available online soon.