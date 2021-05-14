14 May 2021
“Video consultations and responsible remote prescribing by experienced vets can offer pet owners a safe and quality alternative to visiting a veterinary practice” – Robert Dawson, vet and co-founder of Vet-AI.
Image: FirmBee / Pixabay
Research published by a remote app-based clinic has suggested that 80% of consultations are manageable at home thanks to new AI software.
The study conducted by Joii, an app-based veterinary service, found the majority of cases it dealt with throughout the coronavirus pandemic required no follow-up and were able to be dealt with using remote means.
Data was compiled from 38,449 remote veterinary consultations performed over the app during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since April last year vets have been permitted to prescribe for animals without having first carried out a physical exam, and with the RCVS set to review its decision, Joii, alongside its Vet-AI service, has released its findings after a year of service.
Robert Dawson, vet and co-founder of Vet-AI, said: “As a tech company Vet-AI was already well equipped to collect and record presenting, symptom and differential diagnoses, as well as the outcomes for every single consultation. This has enabled us to gather a solid data set to help us understand the role telemedicine can play in the future of the veterinary profession.
“Video consultations and responsible remote prescribing by experienced vets can offer pet owners a safe and quality alternative to visiting a veterinary practice, opening up services to owners who were previously excluded or who find it difficult to access vet care.”
The same research found that of the 38,449 consultations carried out on the app, only a third required follow-up care and 12% required no veterinary care.
The study also found that 25% were offered some form of product, with half requiring some form of prescribed medication, which equated to 5,405 prescription medications being provided.
More than 80% of cases prescribed for were dermatological, parasites and non-specific, musculoskeletal and ophthalmic cases. Antimicrobials were prescribed in 4.2% of all remote consultations.
The group also commissioned a YouGov poll that saw 1,843 respondents, finding that 70% believed that veterinary services could be conducted online.
The same YouGov poll also found that 61% stated they would use an online consultation service for a diagnosis with a qualified vet and 58% would be more likely to use an online vet service than a physical vet surgery.
Mr Dawson added: “The YouGov poll found 74% of cat and dog owners said online care can complement the services offered in a physical vet practice, and that they would be more likely to use an online service over visiting a vet surgery if it was cheaper and quicker than waiting for a physical appointment, or available 24/7 with no extra cost.”
Joii co-founder Sarah Warren said: “It’s not surprising that the findings from the YouGov research are showing that pet owners are looking for more choice and affordability now.
“Even with lockdowns now starting to ease, various forms of restrictions will still be in place for the foreseeable future, and coupled with the continued economic impacts of the pandemic, it means more owners than ever are facing financial hardship and will need help accessing quality veterinary care.”
Telemedicine in veterinary care has not been without controversy. Richard Weston, chairman of the Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices, said: “These apps are like companies such as Amazon; they are able to offer these services because unlike a traditional clinic they have no overheads.
“When we charge our customers, they are paying for our surgery, our professional equipment, training and specialist rooms. These same services aren’t able to acquire an animal’s history in the same way we are; they have no premises so they don’t have records or the ability to request records like a traditional vet does.
“I would never trust a vet who didn’t have any access to any of the animal’s records. I think if the industry goes down this route, it will become incredibly disoriented.”
Mr Dawson responded, saying: “We take being compared to Amazon as a huge compliment. Amazon has transformed the way we are able to access products and services, and is 100% committed to understanding its customers, and giving them what they need and want.
“In direct response to the points raised it’s important to rectify the inaccuracies; we have a cloud-based practice management system giving full access to clinical records to our vets and nurses, and we request clinical history for any case undergoing care and provide full clinical records to vet practices for any care we provide.
“We are able to provide this history instantly 24/7, enhancing the information that out-of-hours services have access to when dealing with urgent cases.”
He added: “We see telemedicine as complementing, not competing with the services offered by traditional practices, and welcome close collaboration with bricks and mortar vets to enhance the way pet parents can access veterinary care.
“We are committed to gathering real evidence on where remote care can be delivered effectively and where it can’t.
“There are lots of strong opinions being aired that challenge telemedicine, with very little evidence to back these up. We are committed to gathering evidence and data to help shape and inform decisions, and believe that pet welfare will suffer if the profession doesn’t adapt to the changing needs of pet owners.”