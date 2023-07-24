24 Jul
Researchers from the University of York said current economic challenges, including high veterinary care costs, may act as a source of additional stress, though they acknowledge further analysis is needed.
A study has indicated companion animals do not offer significant emotional benefits to owners living with severe mental illness (SMI).
But the findings, published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions, appear to challenge the common perception that pets have a positive effect on the mental health of their owners across the wider population.
Lead author Emily Shoesmith feels a case can already be made for additional measures to be put in place to help both owners with SMI and the veterinary teams who work with them.
She said: “Veterinary professionals are providing valuable work to support all animal owners (not just those with SMI), not just to provide essential veterinary care, but also to keep animals and their owners together in the current climate.
“I am aware there are tools, such as eligibility checkers, to find out whether people are able to access veterinary services, and there is an abundance of free advice on how to reduce the cost of caring for animals, while ensuring animal welfare is prioritised.
“However, I do believe it is important for both veterinary professionals and researchers in the human-animal interaction field to develop additional targeted support approaches for those with SMI, and future work should focus on this.
“With this in mind, I also believe there should be enhanced support for veterinary professionals themselves, given the challenging nature of the role, working closely with animal owners who have strong bonds with their animal.”
The latest study follows a 2021 paper that associated animal ownership with a decline in mental health, based on the survey responses of 286 people who had a documented diagnosis of schizophrenia or a similar condition.
A total of 170 people from that cohort took part in the new survey, of whom slightly below half (81; 47.6%) owned one or more pet.
More than 95% of respondents said their pets made them feel loved and provided companionship and consistency in their lives.
However, while that indicates an important role, the study only showed “a marginal increase” in well-being scores from the 2021 study; although, researchers were unable to compare anxiety and depression indicators.
The paper suggested that, without COVID-19 restrictions in place, challenges of pet ownership, including the cost of food and veterinary care, plus housing uncertainties, may be a source of additional stress, although only “marginal differences” were observed among owners with more than one pet.
While latest figures show UK inflation fell to 7.9% in June – the lowest level for almost a year – that rate is still much higher than in other similar economies and prices for essentials such as food are still rising much faster.
Dr Shoesmith, a research fellow in the Mental Health and Addiction Research Group in the University of York’s health sciences department, said there was no indication from her team’s research about whether SMI owners may be more likely to give up their pets than others facing financial issues.
However, the paper also called for greater consideration of the extent to which individual animals’ temperaments and characters may affect the issue, amid the contribution that trained therapy animals are recognised to make in the area.
It said: “It is vital for future research to further explore the mediating factors influencing the complex relationship between human and animals, to further our knowledge of the more specific requirements of those living with SMI who own animals.”
Most respondents reported owning dogs or cats, but small mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and farm animals were also represented.
Co-author Elena Ratschen said: “Future research would also benefit from recruiting a larger sample size and comparing a wider variation of species identified as the animal the participant felt closest to.
“However, it is not surprising that dogs and cats were the most frequently reported animals owned by this sample, and is consistent with the numbers reported in previous mental health populations and the general population.”