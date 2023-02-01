1 Feb 2023
Organisers promise “four affordable days of education and fun” ahead of September’s equine vet event.
More interactive discussion, debates and workshop content is planned for 2023 BEVA Congress.
Super-early bird tickets have gone on sale today (1 February) for this year’s BEVA Congress.
The event is due to be held from 13 to 16 September at The ICC in Birmingham, where one of the key themes will be behaviour change.
Sessions will cover how human behaviour change can maximise equine welfare, how to have more effective conversations with clients and build stronger relationships and how to change the way things are done to optimise owner perception of the industry.
Organisers described this year’s congress as a “one-stop shop for outstanding CPD, the ultimate in networking and unparalleled schmoozing and socials”.
Different learning styles have been incorporated into this year’s programme, with more interactive discussion, debates and workshop content than previous events. More critically appraised topics will also feature, where speakers will present evidence on a focused question.
A full day of sessions has been planned specifically for veterinary nurses, focusing on subjects such as communicating equine behaviour to clients and compassion fatigue.
BEVA president David Rendle said: “In this time-poor, cash-strapped time, BEVA Congress ticks all the boxes for four affordable days of education and fun.
“Our scientific programme of CPD covers just about every aspect of equine medicine, surgery and practice. In the exhibitor hall, you can meet face-to-face the major players in the equine veterinary industry, and find out about new products and innovations as they hit the market.
“You can network across the industry, which can create both business and career opportunities… and you get to wine, dine and dance with friends, past, present and future.”
Super-early bird tickets are available until 31 May 2023 and provide access to all lecture exhibitions, as well as full access to the virtual congress hub and all congress content for six months after the event.
More information is available on the BEVA Congress website.