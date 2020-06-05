5 Jun 2020
Following its announcement in March of facing imminent closure, AHT trustees have since revealed a plan that could ensure the charity’s survival.
The AHT closed in July 2020. Image @ mike / Animal Health Trust / CC BY-SA 2.0
The chief executive of BEVA has urged the equine industry to step up in support of the AHT.
In March, the charity – which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2017 – revealed it faced imminent closure, but trustees have since revealed a plan that could ensure its survival.
This involves closing its equine and small animal referral practices, and focusing purely on research and surveillance projects.
For many years the AHT has been at the forefront of work in cats and dogs, but it is its association with the equine world for which the Newmarket-based trust is perhaps most widely known.
Its surveillance networks for diseases such as strangles and equine influenza are vital to the UK’s multibillion-pound horse racing industry.
The AHT also produces the Equine Quarterly Disease Surveillance Reports in collaboration with Defra and BEVA, and BEVA chief executive David Mountford believes everything must be done to ensure this “hugely important” work can continue.
He said: “While we’ve been in touch with the AHT throughout this process, we’re very sad to hear that the trust’s equine clinical services will be closed; it’s had an impressive history and has seen many veterinary stars. Our thoughts are with those facing redundancy.
“We’re thrilled, however, that there are potential lifelines for the AHT’s research and equine disease surveillance work. These functions are hugely important for the health of our national horse herd and underpin all the sector’s activities.
“We hope that all parts of the equine industry will step up to the mark and help support them in the future.”
A statement from the AHT’s trustees highlighted the need for a viable business model that demonstrates it can be self-financing and, therefore, can attract the short-term funding required to take it from the current dire financial position as quickly as possible.
Trustees concluded that if the charity is to continue – and that still remains uncertain – the only viable option is for it to revert to its core purpose of providing world-renowned veterinary and scientific research for the benefit of companion animals.
As a result, and subject to consultation, the trustees are proposing to close the AHT’s two referral practices for small animals and horses, meaning redundancies are on the cards.
AHT trustee Steve Shore said: “The work at the AHT is truly unique, and being told that the referral clinics could be closing and there is no longer a job for you is a terrible prospect, and especially difficult for our teams of dedicated vets, nurses and support staff – all of whom take so much pride and care in looking after their patients and owners.
“But we must make difficult decisions to create a possible future for the AHT.”