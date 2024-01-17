17 Jan
A Surrey animal hospital has announced the appointment of a new anaesthesia resident.
Carlos Millan has joined North Downs Specialist Referrals in Bletchingley, and said he hopes to publish clinical studies as part of his work with the Linnaeus-owned hospital.
Dr Millan, a member of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia, said: “My primary role involves the care of the patients from the pre-anaesthesia until the recovery of it, for patients that have undergone surgery or diagnostic tests.
“I am also looking forward to gaining experience and increasing my knowledge in the field of anaesthesia through weekly teaching sessions and case discussions with my supervisors.”
Dr Millan said one of his most memorable cases was anaesthetising an Eivissa wall lizard that had escaped from its terrarium and was injured by a cat.
He added: “The diversity of patients is the best thing about being an anaesthetist, as we could anaesthetise animals ranging from a 900kg Clydesdale horse or a 300kg cow to a 50kg dog, a 3kg cat or even small exotic animals like this lizard that was around 15g.
“This gives us the chance to have a wide knowledge base across different species and share the different anaesthetic considerations between by learning from each of these cases.”