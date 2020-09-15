15 Sept
Study is being conducted on vet and VN experiences of using video, telephone or email consults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterinary clinicians are being urged to take part in a new study to find out the extent they have turned to telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A study is being led by Sarah Caney, chief executive of Vet Professionals; Rachel Dean, director of clinical research and excellence in practice at VetPartners; and Danièlle Gunn-Moore, professor in feline medicine at The University of Edinburgh.
The questionnaire, being hosted by Vet Professionals, aims to understand more about vets’ and VNs’ experiences of telemedicine during the pandemic, particularly when access to veterinary services was limited.
In terms of the survey, telemedicine refers to vet and VN consultations that are not in person, but instead conducted via video, telephone or email. It can be for remote diagnosis, treatment and/or monitoring of patients.
It features 14 questions and should take about 10 minutes to complete, with all data processed in accordance with data protection laws.
The results of the study will be summarised in published articles, papers and presentations. Full details are available from Dr Caney.