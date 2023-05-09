9 May
A new survey exploring issues of disability and chronic illness within the veterinary sector has been launched.
Veterinary professionals and students are being encouraged to take part in the project, which is being jointly led by the RCVS and British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support (BVCIS), regardless of their own individual circumstances.
The “Disability and chronic illness in veterinary work and veterinary education” survey is being conducted by the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) to support the college’s diversity and inclusion strategy.
Although a 2019 college survey found 6.7% of vets and 7.4% of RVNs had a work-limiting disability or medical condition, officials believe the true level is likely to be much higher.
BVCIS director and co-founder Claire Hodgson said the survey, which it is also hoped will offer reliable data among veterinary students, is of “vital importance” to the sector.
She said: “Working in the veterinary professions with a chronic illness or disability can be hugely challenging, but there is currently a knowledge gap in terms of understanding exactly where the problems lie.
“The purpose of this survey is to close that knowledge gap, and help us understand how we can better support disabled and chronically ill people in the workplace and education to create a more inclusive working culture.”
Dr Hodgson added: “Those living with disability and chronic illness are often hugely resourceful, and fantastic problem solvers because of the day-to-day challenges they have had to learn to overcome. They have a great deal to contribute to the sector, and it is important that they feel valued and respected, and have access to the tools they need to thrive.
“Diversity makes the workforce stronger, so we are calling on as many different people as possible from across the veterinary community to complete our survey so that, together, we can help create a more inclusive workplace for all.”
Details of the confidential survey, which is expected to take around 20 minutes to complete, will be circulated to RCVS-registered vets, nurses and student nurses via email, and to veterinary students via their universities.
Officials say the IES will provide a report of key findings to both the college and BVCIS after the survey closes at midnight on 16 June.