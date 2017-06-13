13 Jun
Employers are urged to take part in providing “the most robust data on veterinary graduate competencies ever collected in the UK and Ireland”.
Employers are urged to take part in providing “the most robust data on veterinary graduate competencies ever collected in the UK and Ireland”.
Information generated by a survey by the Veterinary Schools Council (VSC) is said to be vital in maintaining the world-class quality of graduate training and establishing exactly how employers feel about their young vets.
The VSC has combined the surveys previously issued by individual universities to veterinary employers onto a single, comprehensive 15-minute survey and said responding to the needs of employers is vital in maintaining the world-class quality of graduates.
This includes graduates of every UK veterinary school, as well as those from University College Dublin and Utrecht University.
Along with amalgamating the separate surveys, this survey has been informed by “day one competencies” defined by the RCVS and Veterinary Council of Ireland, and by the new domains of competence being developed by the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The results will provide the most robust data on veterinary graduate competencies ever collected in the UK and Ireland. Veterinary schools will use the information to analyse their own graduates, while the VSC will issue a report that analyses graduates as a whole.
VSC chairman Ewan Cameron said: “It is the employers who see the results of our hard work in the veterinary schools. For this reason, it is important to build on our relationship with them and ensure dialogue is strong.
“This survey will be an excellent way to do this, while helping us to ensure the continued quality of our students. Through it we can work with the RCVS to ensure the outcomes for graduates, which define the goals of veterinary education, are meeting the needs of employers.”