24 Mar
SPVS salary survey reveals veterinary surgeons working in the capital enjoyed 47% pay rises last year – compared with 9% for the rest of the country – and that men still earn 22% more than women.
London vets were the biggest winners in last year’s pay stakes after enjoying median pay rises of 47%, according to the latest SPVS salary survey.
The survey, which received more than 1,800 responses, showed salaries for vets working in the capital rose to £68,950, while median pay for vets based elsewhere rose at a below inflation rate of 9% from £48,325 to £52,693.
Covering everything from basic earnings, bonuses, dividends and overtime, to benefits such as accommodation, car allowances and pensions, 79% of respondents to this year’s survey were female.
However, responses showed that, despite a similar percentage of men and women undertaking further training, a much higher percentage of men convert these skills into a position of leadership or management, and that men are still paid 22% more than women.
Authors of the survey stated that this figure is due to the number of vets responding who have been qualified for more than 15 years – a group among which the gender pay gap is most stark.
They added: “It is worth noting that 22% of women in this category gave their job title as junior/associate veterinary surgeon compared to only 6% of men.
“This apparent gender disparity is, therefore, likely due to career progression rather than true gender pay gap.”
More than 94% of respondents were in veterinary practices and 60% of these in mainly small animal businesses, but practices across the sector have reported a fall in the amount of overtime being worked by staff.
Results for 2022 showed a large change in overtime working, with only 51% of vets and nurses working overtime as opposed to 78% in 2021.
Other highlights included the following:
