6 Apr 2020
Vet Dyamics wants practices across the UK to feed in, and help create a better picture of the financial and business impacts of lockdown.
The online survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Image: BarnImages / Pixabay
One of the UK’s leading veterinary business consultancies has created a survey to assess the impact of coronavirus on UK practices.
Vet Dynamics, in association with BBVet UK, has launched a free survey to look at impacts on key areas of practice.
The key areas are:
Vet Dynamics co-founder Alan Robinson said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is having an enormous impact globally, but we thought it would be very useful to use the network to provide a better, broader understanding of the impact on the UK specifically.
“Please register for the survey, then take 5 to 10 minutes to share how your practice has been affected by COVID-19 and see how others have performed.”
The survey is open now and will close on 17 April – all individual responses are confidential and only generic information is shared.
All registered respondents will get a copy of the report on their portal at the end of the survey.