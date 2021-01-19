19 Jan
Findings of survey led by RVC and the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society will be used to help promote diversity and well-being across profession.
A landmark survey into veterinary professionals’ experiences of racism and the impact is has on their well-being has been launched today (19 January).
Organisers of the survey hope for as wide a response as possible, to help shape evidence-based interventions to promote diversity and well-being in the profession.
Funded by a RCVS Mind Matters Initiative via a Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant – set up in honour of a veterinary professional who died in 2017 – the research will be led by Victoria Crossley at the RVC and Navaratnam Partheeban, co-founder of the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society (BVEDS).
Called “Race Together”, the survey is open until 31 March 2021, and aims to examine overt and “everyday racism” in the profession.
It is open to all black, Asian, or minority ethnic people working or studying in the UK sector, including staff in general and referral practices, staff and students in vet schools, or anyone working in industry, charities or government veterinary departments.
Little formal research has so far been conducted into the negative effects on mental health and well-being.
In a joint statement, Dr Crossley and and Mr Partheeban said: “This anonymous survey is open to all black, Asian and minority ethnic people working or studying in the veterinary sector – not only vets and veterinary nurses – and we would like to encourage people to take part and tell us about their experiences of racism, however ‘major or minor’.
“We hope that our project will increase awareness and understanding of the issues that black, Asian and minority ethnic people experience while working or studying in the UK veterinary profession, and our findings will be used to inform the design of evidence-based interventions to promote diversity and well-being, and the monitoring of their effectiveness.”
Full details about the survey are available online.