21 Oct 2020
Swedish animal health product manufacturer announces it has acquired UK veterinary nutraceuticals and pet supplement company.
Image © Ekaterine / Adobe Stock
Swedencare AB has acquired 100% of the British company Nutravet (UK).
The acquisition gives Swedencare a broad portfolio of supplements for dogs, cats and horses, sold exclusively through thousands of British and European veterinary clinics and animal hospitals.
Chief executive of Swedencare Håkan Lagerberg said: “Through the acquisition of Nutravet, we create a unique group consisting of various growth-driven and profitable companies active in animal health.
“It is fantastic to be able to add another high-quality and profitable company to the Swedencare family.”
Matthew Shaw, Nutravet’s chief executive and founder, said: “This is an exciting time for Nutravet, providing fantastic opportunities to further expand beyond our market-leading position in the UK.
“Swedencare complements our ethos perfectly and offers the business proven international leadership. We’re thrilled to join the family and keen to maximise future growth.”