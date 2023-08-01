Online/e-learning

Online learning can also vary widely in scale, from one-off webinars to multi-year qualifications. The obvious advantage is that of accessibility: training can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, and often can be scheduled around work, home and family commitments. One-off sessions can be used to fill specific knowledge gaps or update people on the latest information available on a topic. Formal qualifications such as RCVS certificates or the VMG/ILM qualifications in Veterinary Leadership and Management can be studied mostly or entirely online, again offering significant accessibility and flexibility benefits.