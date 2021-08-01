Creating alignment between an individual’s talent and his or her role is key. When an individual is in flow, he or she solves challenges and sees opportunities at a different level. However, if a team member is not in the right role for his or her natural energy, it is not just a missed opportunity – it can actively detract from your success. An individual not doing the right role can lead to frustration and disruption to the team, and can be a drain on your valuable time and focus.