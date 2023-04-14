While some insurers already direct pet owners to their own remote care providers, such as Joii or FirstVet, a worry can exist that this disintermediates the clinic from care provision and may reduce revenue for clinics. Using a remote system that drives pet owners back to their primary clinic for physical interactions or follow up can be preferred with a service such as VidiVet. This allows you to use remote vets as an additional resource, allowing you to focus your attention on clients who need to be seen physically, or even just using them for an additional OOH benefit. In the UK, Vetster, as well as Pawsquad and others, are available. Some PMS will also allow integration with a video provider or API to allow video consultations within or associated with the PMS.