23 Jun
The difficulties faced by practices trying to recruit experienced vets has led an increasing number to turn to new graduates. Taking on inexperienced vets can be a challenge, but when it works, the rewards to both employer and employee are substantial, says Jenny Stuart.
This year, as part of the 30th anniversary SPVS Lancaster event for new graduates, a CPD day for bosses – vets or managers – who employ, or are considering employing, new graduates, will feature.
One of the contributors, Nicky Paull, is an RCVS postgraduate dean who has employed new graduates in her own practice for many years. She warns against taking on a new graduate just because you can’t get anyone else.
She said: “If a practice takes on a couple of new graduates thinking between them they will replace a more experienced vet, it won’t work. New graduates need a proper mentoring and training programme, and this takes time and commitment.”
It was in response to this the RCVS set up its Professional Development Phase (PDP) for new graduates in 2007. More recently, the necessity to comply with the requirements for PDP was embedded in the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct.
While the onus is on the new graduate to complete and sign off his or her PDP, the process can also be an excellent starting point for employers seeking to set up a new graduate programme, and it works best for both parties as a collaborative exercise.
Amy* qualified three years ago and she explained why her first experience in a busy mixed practice was not a happy one.
She said: “On my very first day as a real live vet, I was left as the only vet on site, expected to deal with anything that came in.
“When faced with my first bitch spay, I asked if there would be another vet in the building just in case I needed any back up, but I was told I’d be on my own and I’d just have to get on with it.”
Amy handed in her notice on the day her six-month probation period ended.
She added: “One of the receptionists asked a partner if they were concerned about the high turnover in new graduates. His response was that all new graduates moved jobs in their first year.
“That just isn’t the case among my contemporaries, who have been well supported in their first jobs and, in many cases, are still there.”
Amy would have welcomed the opportunity to sit down with her employers to go through a list of such things as routine surgical procedures, interpretation of x-rays and euthanasia consultations to discuss the procedures she was comfortable with and where she would appreciate support.
SPVS Employing New Graduates Day will be chaired by Robin Hargreaves, past-president of the BVA, who has started to employ new graduates in his own practice. He admitted this was as a result of finding it increasingly difficult to recruit experienced vets.
The practice has introduced a mentoring system and has found the whole practice has gained, as more experienced vets have reassessed their own competencies. Since introducing the scheme, the practice has been highly commended for a SPVS Wellbeing Award and was recognised as “Pendle Employer of the Year”.
Nick Steele, from Zoetis, will present a session on mentoring as part of the day, something he feels quite passionate about. He said: “Mentoring can be an invaluable part of any practice’s people plan.
“But it is important to understand what mentoring is and what it isn’t, and who will benefit from it and who will be a good mentor.”
Nicky Paull has found two to three-year qualified vets can often make the best mentors, as they are more likely to have time than partners or managers and can remember best how it felt to be a new graduate.
Stress management consultant Carolyne Crowe will also contribute to the day, explaining why this cohort of new graduates may be particularly susceptible to stress in the workplace, and how to recognise it and how to avoid it in the first place.
So are today’s young vets less resilient than new graduates of 20 years ago? Amy doesn’t think so. “I have heard older vets say things like ‘today’s young vets just can’t do 10 nights on call straight off’, but then I would dispute that anyone really could or should be expected to,” she said.
“As against that, in today’s veterinary practice, the expectations of clients, the options we can offer, and the likelihood of litigation are all very different and that can be stressful.
“However, I believe if you put one of today’s new graduates into well-supported environments, they will thrive.”
···························································
*Amy’s name has been changed at her request.
Employing new grads: harnessing their potential will be held on 8 July at Lancaster University. The cost of the event is £195 plus VAT for SPVS members (£275 plus VAT for non-members), and accommodation is available. For details and to register, visit www.spvs.org.uk/employing-new-grads-cpd or telephone 01453 872731.