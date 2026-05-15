15 May 2026
With corporates now holding the lion’s share of the market and the impact the CMA investigation has had on the whole of the profession – along with online pharmacies and rising client expectations – it’s never been more important for practices to work at finding and subsequently hanging on to clients…
Image: IPGGutenbergUKLtd / iStock
Price and convenience matter – to everyone, no matter the walk of life. However, the true differentiator for an independent when fending off the corporates lies in something far more powerful – the strength of its bond with clients.
This means that trust, empathy, and genuine relationships are not just soft skills to be learned, rather, they are strategic parts of a practice that will determine long-term success.
Bonding with clients is not a one-time action. Instead, it should be something that becomes part of practice culture that – core to every interaction with a client from the first phone call to end-of-life care of an animal.
And independent practices are perfectly positioned to excel at this precisely because they can determine how they offer authenticity, personal continuity and connections in ways that larger corporates cannot.
Bonds begin with the right mindset. When a practice views each client as a transaction, relationships will only ever remain shallow. But when it starts to view clients as partners in their pet’s care, then everything changes.
Putting in place a relationship mindset requires a change of thinking so that there’s value seen in placing long-term trust over short-term revenue. This recognises the emotional significance of pets to clients and their families, and makes everyone aware of the fundamental need to understand and remember that every interaction shapes perception of the practice.
This mindset needs to be shared by the entire team, from those on reception who have first contact, to vets and practice managers. It’s important to remember that clients don’t separate vets from the practice – and the same applies to other staff; clients experience the team as a whole.
Being consistently warm, respectful, and professional will, over time, build a sense of safety and belonging.
We all make snap judgements on people, places and objects based on our first impressions. The first interaction a client has with a practice often determines whether a relationship will grow or die after one interaction, regardless of it being a phone call, online enquiry or visit.
Practices need to pay attention to those things that form the first impression. This means having a prompt and friendly phone manner that offers clear explanations, a welcoming, calm reception area, staff who acknowledge clients by name and make eye contact and giving clients clear guidance on what to expect during the visit.
This is where independent practices can win as they can personalise the relationship. A brief welcome email or a follow-up call to check on a new client can leave a lasting impression that no marketing budget can replicate.
Communication is central to the foundation of trust. Veterinary medicine is complex, emotional and often stressful for clients and their beloved pets. This means that how information is delivered is just as important as what is said.
Consequently, practices should aim to use plain language instead of medical jargon, explaining the “why” behind recommendations so that it doesn’t just look like treatment profiteering; acknowledge financial concerns without offering judgement, and let the client ask questions while checking for understanding.
Empathy is critical when difficult conversations need to be had and serious diagnoses, chronic disease management or euthanasia are the subject matter. Clients may not remember every detail of what was said, but they will always remember how they felt.
A vet who listens without rushing, recognises emotions and speaks honestly will curate trust.
No one likes change and all prefer familiarity. This puts the independent practice in pole position to offer continuity; seeing the same vet or care team over time allows relationships to grow naturally.
As result, practices should try to reinforce continuity by scheduling follow-ups with the same vet whenever possible, encourage staff to build rapport with repeat clients, keep detailed and personalised medical notes that reference past conversations and aim to remember pet names, milestones, and client details; clients don’t want to repeat themselves.
Continuity communicates commitment not just to the pet’s health, but to the experience.
In the modern world individuals expect to be part of the conversation; clients want to be informed and involved and the relationship will strengthen when they feel respected as capable decision-makers rather than passive recipients of care who are handed a bill.
So, to involve clients better, vets need to present multiple treatment options (if appropriate), discuss the risks, benefits, and costs transparently, ask if the client has any concerns and support them by seeking informed consent rather than applying pressure.
It follows that if clients are part of the decision-making process, they will be more likely to follow treatment plans and remain loyal, even when outcomes are uncertain.
No commercial relationship should ever end when a client walks out the door. Rather, thoughtful follow-ups demonstrate genuine care and reinforce the bonds you’re trying to create.
Follow-up can be a powerful tool and should include post-visit calls or messages to check on recovery, the handing over of clear written instructions and educational resources, reminders for preventive care that have been tailored to the individual pet and a sympathy card after pet loss.
All of this shows clients that their pet is more than an invoice.
Clients aren’t stupid and pick up on internal staff dynamics. So, a team that communicates well, supports each other and clearly enjoys its work will create an atmosphere clients want to return to.
Practices must provide a good atmosphere that reduces tension and waiting room stress, is consistent in messaging and care standards and projects a sense of positivity that clients warm to and associate with.
At the same time, practices should minimise staff turnover as this not only reduces cost for the business, but importantly preserves client relationships.
It shouldn’t be hard to see that investing in staff well-being, training, and communication directly affects the client experience; a stable, happy workplace fosters stable, loyal clients.
Businesses that are independent are invariably part of their local community.
This feature of an independent needs to be deployed by engaging with the community by, for example, supporting local shelters or rescue groups, participating in school or community education events, sponsoring local sports teams or pet events or sharing local stories and highlights on social media.
When clients see the practice as part of the community rather than a faceless business, loyalty and feeling will grow; the practice will become something they identify with rather than just a place they visit when something is wrong with their pet.
No business – practice – is perfect. Mistakes, misunderstandings and let downs are inevitable. But the test of a good practice lies in how it responds. Get this right and the client will evangelise. Fall at this hurdle and the bad news will spread and quickly, too.
Best practice means acknowledging issues promptly and honestly, apologising sincerely when appropriate, explaining what happened and how it will be addressed and most importantly, offering solutions or compromises.
Practices shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that clients can be surprisingly forgiving when they feel respected and heard; transparency builds credibility, and this in turn builds trust.
For the independent practice, forming a strong client bond is not a luxury – it is essential as it gives an edge over the corporate.
Very simply, by putting empathy, communication, continuity and community first, independents can do what large corporates struggle to do, that is, create bonds that not only lead to better compliance, but that also lead to better outcomes, positive word-of-mouth and business longevity.
Adam Bernstein is a former editor of VBJ with many years’ experience running his own small business.