25 Feb 2020
Staff and clients enjoy marking the first anniversary of the Buckinghamshire referral centre opening.
“Team Ralph” celebrates the referral centre’s first anniversary.
One of the UK’s newest referral centres has celebrated its first anniversary.
The Ralph opened its doors in February 2019 with a focus on “compassionate care with an ethical conscience” and has now treated more than 2,200 patients.
Since opening a year ago, The Ralph has grown from 65 to more than 90 employees in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
To mark the milestone, “Team Ralph” held a special team huddle, while staff and clients were provided with a range of celebratory plant-based treats throughout the day.
Founder, chief executive and clinical director Shailen Jasani said: “The Ralph is a new hospital. For a start-up of this scale, one year is still very much early days.
“Most of us are not used to being in a start-up. It is different and challenging – especially with the growth.
“Yet throughout we have done our best to prioritise our patients, their carers, our referring community and Team Ralph. We are grateful for our community’s belief in us.”
An anniversary party to thank The Ralph’s friends and families is planned for the summer.
The Ralph offers an extensive range of diplomate-led services, including an emergency and critical care service that operates 24-7, 365 days a year. An oncology service was launched in October.