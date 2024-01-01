USE CASE CURRENT ISSUES OPPORTUNITY BENEFIT

Everyone all the time Teams can’t cope with demand Outsourcing enables a clinic to have more touch points with clients Drive more high-value, revenue-generating work to the clinic

Health plans Very few include digital vet services, some starting to have higher churn rates Include a video solution as part of your health plans Drive engagement, growth and retention of health plan customers. Instantly profitable as a service offering.

Out of hours Many practices closed more than 50% of the week and clients have to go to OOH More than 90% of questions asked by clients OOH not necessary More than 90% of questions asked by clients OOH don’t need emergency vets and can return revenue to host practice instead

Daytime Demand outstripping supply for services Take off some of the strain Bond clients to the clinic, alleviate pressure on the team

Triage and advice Dr Google Put a vet at the same convenience as a Google search Limits misinformation and maximises your chances of creating a touch point with your clients