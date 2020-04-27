A dramatic drop across all countries in those anticipating the impact to get worse. The prevalent feeling is now that “it will remain the same”. Australians and Germans are the most optimistic.

Compared to waves one and two, veterinarians are showing less personal and professional concern.

Impacts on revenue, stock levels and appointment numbers remain negative – but aren’t falling so sharply.

Telemedicine consultations are increasing in Italy, Spain and Australia, but the UK still leads the way.

The UK, France and Spain have caught up with Italy on reported decreases in the number of clients visiting the practice.

Italy reports the highest negative impact on revenue, with UK, France and Spain not far behind. Germany reports a lower impact compared to other European countries.

All countries, except Australia, are reporting more a decrease in the number of clients visiting the practice. Though CM said: “We are however seeing some early signs of recovery as the numbers reporting an increase are steadily growing.”

Declines

The authors stated: “It’s clear that revenue has been an area that has seen huge declines, and this wave has been no different. In most countries (except Australia) more than three-quarters of practices have been reporting a decline.