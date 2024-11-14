14 Nov
UK and international speakers to present an array of subjects in 28 theatres across two days.
Vets, RVNs and fellow professionals began descending on the London Vet Show in their thousands this morning (14 November), as the UK sector’s biggest event reached its 15th birthday.
This year’s show at ExCel London is billed as bigger and better than ever, featuring 28 theatres in, around and above the show floor and a big array of home and international speakers.
Animal behaviourist and author Temple Grandin, newly appointed director of animal well-being at Fear Free, and the organisation’s founder, Marty Becker, are delivering three sessions in Gallery Suite 11-12 this morning.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation tops the agenda for BVA Congress, with investigation chairperson Martin Coleman updating delegates on the current situation before taking part in a question-and-answer session tomorrow afternoon.
Other highlights include sessions on advising clients on what to feed their pets and the importance of team work to achieve net zero, while the BVA also has equine and farm streams.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “This is an outstanding programme and I encourage all veterinary colleagues to make room in their London Vet Show schedule to join these thought-provoking discussions. BVA Congress sessions are open to all London Vet Show attendees – not just BVA members – and count towards your CPD.”
The RVC’s Jill Maddison has again programmed the companion animal streams, as she has for every show since 2009, and has Andrew Mackin from Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine hosting six sessions , including on polyarthritis, blood transfusions and immune-mediated thrombocytopenia.
Neurology, soft tissue surgery, endocrinology, emergency and critical care, small mammals and behaviour sessions, plus animal welfare talks, are taking place across the two days.
Other highlights include the Bright Minds Awards, the presentation of this year’s 30 Under Thirty, the Central CPD Wet Labs, the return of the Modern Veterinary Practice Theatre and a panel featuring speakers from the inaugural show in 2009.
Harry Norman, group event director for London Vet Show, said: “Since its inception, London Vet Show has been at the forefront of veterinary education and innovation. We have brought together the brightest minds to share cutting-edge research, revolutionary techniques and ground-breaking technologies – and we don’t intend to stop.
“Whether it’s your first time attending or your 15th year, there’s something new and exciting for everyone.”
The Vet Times Live team at the show will provide updates and content throughout the two days across our online and social platforms.