10 Oct
Entries for the event, supported by Agilio Software, close on Friday 18 October.
Veterinary practices across the UK have just days left to submit their entries for the SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards, with the deadline fast approaching on Friday 18 October.
Supported by Agilio Software, the awards aim to recognise and celebrate exceptional veterinary practices that excel in performance and innovation.
Organisers say participating in the awards offers an opportunity for practices to showcase their achievements and benchmark against industry leaders. By sharing best practices, they say the awards promote a culture of continuous improvement within the veterinary profession.
This year’s categories include:
Shortlisted practices will receive a book of their choice, while category winners will be awarded tickets to SPVS Congress 2025, including accommodation at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.
For full details and to enter, visit the SPVS Business Excellence Awards web page.