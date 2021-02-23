23 Feb 2021
Veterinary product supplier MWI Animal Health and Invatech Health partner to launch distribution service using “cutting-edge” system Titan.
Tariq Muhammad of Invatech Health.
Two companies have collaborated on what has been described as a “revolutionary model” to supply medicines to the UK veterinary market.
Bristol-based Invatech Health is working with veterinary product distributor MWI Animal Health to set up a new distribution service for dispensing vet-issued prescriptions in the UK.
Over a four-month period, Invatech’s “cutting-edge patient medication record (PMR) system” Titan has been modified and installed to support MWI’s Home Pharmacy service.
The tie-up means veterinary clinics prescribe medication and MWI, which distributes to more than 3,000 UK veterinary practices, will ship products directly to owners’ homes.
Since committing to Titan, MWI has secured several contracts to scale the operations and expects the central site will dispense more than four million prescriptions a year.
Titan is the only pharmacy system to be customised entirely for veterinary medicine dispensing.
Alan White, commercial director at MWI, said: “The COVID pandemic has presented many challenges to veterinary professionals in the UK. Travel restrictions and social distancing measures make it difficult for animal owners to collect the medications and treatments they need from veterinary practices.
“We are excited to be able to work with Invatech to provide an innovative solution to this problem, where vets can send the medications needed directly to their client. Working in partnership with veterinary practices and Invatech means we can move animal health forward together.”
Tariq Muhammad, chief executive of Invatech, said: “The contract with MWI has given us the opportunity to take Titan to new heights.
“The use of PMR systems for the veterinary market has been very light touch until now. Knowing that we can bring the same level of efficiency and workflow to a new market presents an opportunity to support animal health in the same way that we do for human health.
“It’s been an intense period of work between teams at both companies, but we jointly recognised the opportunity and the importance of what we were doing. I’m very proud of my team for the work that they have done and the partnership we have developed with MWI.”