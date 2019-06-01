It is the three spheres of action-centred leadership that are crucial for you – as a leader – to keep in balance, for you to help your team achieve high performance. As per the diagram, as a leader you have three roles to occupy – and to help your team achieve more, you need to occupy each of these three roles. You may be stronger in certain roles than others, but that is your problem, not the team’s. The team needs you to move and occupy all three spheres.