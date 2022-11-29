29 Nov 2022
Trainetics is planning to launch its human factors course in January with delegates getting the chance to use a flight simulator used to train commercial airline pilots as part of the course.
Trainetics will use a flight simulator as part of its new human factors course, with vets encouraged to sign up.
Veterinary professionals will be given the chance to pilot a commercial airliner as part of a new human factors course aimed at the sector.
Trainetics, which delivers human factors and leadership training and consultancy, is launching the fully immersive course in January, utilising its unique partnership with British Airways’ (BA) Global Learning Academy at Heathrow Airport.
The partnership will see Trainetics’ delegates take control of an Airbus or Boeing commercial jet, courtesy of flight and cabin simulators situated airside at Heathrow, with the inaugural vets’ course taking place on Friday 20 January 2023.
Trainetics’ Tom Cardy – an EBVS and RCVS specialist in veterinary neurology – believes human factors science is set to play an increasing role in the industry’s development.
He said: “The potential impact of human factors on the veterinary industry is huge. What we are able to offer delegates is a unique experience to improve their situational awareness and decision-making.
“It is something which I believe delegates will find incredibly insightful as part of their career progression and it can improve how we treat our patients every day.”
Human factors uses many disciplines, such as anatomy, physiology, physics and biomechanics, to understand the interactions between humans and other elements of a system to optimise human well-being and overall system performance.
Dr Cardy added: “Within the veterinary profession, human factors is still relatively new; however, its true scope within the industry lies in understanding and applying systems-thinking methodology to our complex, adaptive profession.”
Trainetics has operated in various sectors such as aviation, ergonomics and human health care for many years, and has built a team of leading industry figures to spearhead its offering to the veterinary profession.
Working alongside Dr Cardy and other well-known veterinary figures, such as Bradley Viner, Andrew Fiske-Jackson and Vicky Lipscomb, is Holger Volk, an EBVS and RCVS specialist in veterinary neurology.
Professor Volk said: “When I first had the chance to become consciously incompetent in a flight simulator at BA with Trainetics, it was a fantastic opportunity to learn about my own limitations and how to better overcome them.
“Part of the immersive experience is learning about human factors, situational awareness, decision-making, workload management, system performance and health and well-being.
“As part of these courses, we learn error is ubiquitous and success is built around minimising and dampening out its effects.
“There are other key aspects such as solving problems by modifying the design of the system to better aid people, rather than teaching people to modify their behaviour, and a focus on rigorous, evidence-based solutions to problems.”
Trainetics veterinary courses are based within the British Airways Global Learning Academy at Heathrow and include flight simulation, individual development, workshops and seminars such as situational awareness, decision-making, workload management and optimising personal well-being.
More information and details on how to book courses is available online, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.