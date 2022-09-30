30 Sept 2022
Jennie Good.
A chance transatlantic chat has led to the appointment of American veterinary specialist Jennie Good to a referral practice’s emergency and critical care team.
Dr Good was assistant professor in small animal emergency and critical care at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, but she has now taken up a new challenge at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
She said: “I did not expect this opportunity to come about and that’s why I am so pleased to be joining the Paragon team. I began thinking about the possibility of moving and working abroad in 2021, and reached out to colleagues who had made such a move.”
She added: “I had some colleagues in common with Sophie Adamantos, clinical director at Paragon, so we began speaking.
“We got on very well and quickly discovered we have a very similar approach to critical care. The more we spoke, the more we realised that I could be a good addition to the team and help develop and advance critical care at the hospital. The pieces fell into place and here we are.
“My aim now is to see how I can best support the other services at Paragon, as well as continuing to grow and develop the ICU as a crucial part of the hospital.”