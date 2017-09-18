While a window of opportunity exists to submit a claim without paying a fee, it is likely employees will take it. Claim numbers are expected to rise, but whether they will rise to the levels they were prior to the introduction of tribunal fees is unknown. If they do, it is unlikely the current tribunal system – with a reduced number of hearing centres, judges and clerks – could cope. No doubt, if a new fees regime is introduced and once the media attention has died down, the number of claims will level, but, in the meantime, employers must watch and wait.