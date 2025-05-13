13 May 2025
Colleagues and friends of Amy Perrett have paid tribute to her following her death at the age of 52.
Vetsure for Vets has paid tribute to former colleague Amy Perrett, who has died aged 52.
Mrs Perrett, who worked as Vetsure’s veterinary relationship manager for Scotland, has been hailed as a “bright light within the industry” and an “integral part of the veterinary community.”
She graduated from the University of Glasgow with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1988 and held a qualification in animal health – The Animal Medicine Manufacturers’ Sales Staff Register, now known as the NOAH Certificate of Animal Health – from Harper Adams University.
Over the course of a career spanning more than 30 years, Mrs Perrett had previously worked for the likes of Covetrus, Elanco, Zoetis and Petplan.
Her roles included veterinary territory manager and veterinary account manager, and she gained experience in the companion animal, equine, ruminant and ovine sectors.
In an obituary statement to Vet Times, Vetsure’s head of customer and culture, Angeline Cottrill, said on behalf of the team: “She had an extraordinary way of making those around her feel valued, listened to, and supported; qualities that endeared her to so many.
“The loss of Amy is felt deeply, not only by her colleagues at Vetsure but also by the wider veterinary sector, where she was held in the highest regard.
“The outpouring of love and tributes from those who knew her is a testament to the impact she had on so many lives.
“We take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on in the countless friendships she built and the positive influence she had on the profession she loved.”
The statement concluded: “Amy, you will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Thank you for everything you gave to us, to Vetsure, and to the veterinary profession.
“Your kindness, laughter and unwavering support will remain in our hearts forever.”