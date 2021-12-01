1 Dec 2021
Following the success of its efforts in 2020, the company is making free Christmas board kits, social media content and posters available for practices again for 2021.
TVM UK is launching a Christmas campaign to highlight poison dangers following the success of a similar event in 2020.
The pharmaceutical company, which specialises in key areas such as poisonings, is making Christmas board kits, social media content and posters available to practices to reiterate to pet owners the poisoning hazards common during the festive period.
The board kit includes a social media toolkit with posts, images and video content so practices can use them on their own channels.
For practices still limiting the number of people coming in, TVM is also providing waterproof posters and is revamping its Pet Dangers client leaflets.
TVM product manager Will Peel said: “Due to the recent boom in new pet ownership, we are aware of an increase in poisoning cases seen this year in vet practices, so we are asking practices to be prepared.
“Poisoning cases always increase significantly over the Christmas period and while many pet owners are aware of some of the items that are toxic to their pets, it’s easy to get distracted during the festive season – so the materials we have put together are intended as a reminder to be diligent and keep pets safe from harm.”
Full details are available online. Alternatively, contact a territory manager, email [email protected] or telephone 0800 038 5868.