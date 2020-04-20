Two-thirds of practices report turnover down by half
RCVS publishes snapshot survey results on impact of pandemic on veterinary businesses and their staff.
The RCVS has published a survey to gauge the impact of COVID-19 and the associated Government restrictions on veterinary businesses.
In total, 17% of the UK’s 3,096 veterinary practices replied to the survey, which ran from 3 to 7 April.
The next practice impact survey is planned for early May.
Key findings
Key findings were as follows:
- A total of 97% of practices reported limiting the service they provide to emergencies or emergencies and urgent cases (in accordance with RCVS guidance at the time).
- A total of 62% of respondents had furloughed or intended to furlough vets, compared to 64% for vet nurses and 78% for other support staff.
- Around 30% of practices reported being impacted by vets and nurses self-isolating/or with COVID-19, while almost 35% have “other support staff” self-isolating.
- A total of 66% of practices reported weekly turnover being reduced by more than half.
- The majority (71%) of premises remained open, but 5% of respondents had closed their main premises and 24% had closed branch premises.
- Only 6% of respondents had made – or had immediate plans to make – staff redundant.
- All respondents that answered the question reported their practice was using remote consulting for existing clients/animals, while 45% were using it for new clients/animals.