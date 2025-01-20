20 Jan
The RCVS has confirmed work is now underway on a review examining the impact of reforms to the veterinary profession’s “under care” guidance.
The process was described as “ongoing” during the first college council meeting of 2025, held online on Thursday (16 January).
Chief executive Lizzie Lockett told the session the college’s standards committee was currently collating data from the first year under the new rules.
She said a report would be presented to the council “in due course”, although the college has not yet responded to a Vet Times request for clarification about the likely timescale.
News of the review comes nearly two years after the council first agreed to an assessment of the changes’ impact.
Although most of the reforms have been in force since September 2023, the implementation of some measures relating to POM-V prescription was delayed until January last year, amid concerns over suspected non-compliance.
Meanwhile, ahead of the closure of candidate nominations next week, college president Linda Belton stressed this year’s council elections will not be the last.
The long-term future of the polls has been in doubt since plans to move to a new system of appointing council members was first outlined a year ago.
But Miss Belton told the meeting: “This is not the last year of elections. The governance changes reported rely on a new VSA. Elections continue and terms of service are as they’ve always been.”
The deadline for candidates to stand in the 2025 elections is Friday 31 January.