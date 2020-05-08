[4] Disconnection from status and respect. Because so much of our identity as “the vet” or “the nurse” is tied to our practice and status in our communities, as we restrict our access and make “hard decisions”, we may have to erode our positions of respect for the pragmatics of human safety and Government guidelines. Others may lose their business and identity altogether. Our investment in our self-esteem and self-worth may require rapid and permanent reappraisal. Many have already faced this existential reassessment when they sold their practice. Unfortunately for some, this is now a re-alignment they may have to make without the compensation of a hefty pension pot. Personally, I think this is a personal coaching process that needs greater discussion in the profession. Whatever their situation, people deserve respect.