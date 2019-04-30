Employer obligations

If you provide employees with clothing for work at your own cost – again think about whether they qualify for tax deductions as either uniform or specialist clothing. If so, it is well worth applying for a dispensation from HMRC to exempt the company from having to report the clothing-related costs and paying National Insurance on them. Without a dispensation, you will need to ensure the cost of providing and maintaining the clothing is reflected correctly on your employees’ P11D as a taxable benefit.