13 Dec
The British Veterinary Union has urged the profession to take the chance to “re-evaluate” veterinary training following the findings of a recent accreditation report.
Union officials have joined calls for a wider review of veterinary student placement protocols following criticism of a leading vet school’s response to complaints.
The British Veterinary Union (BVU) said it was particularly concerned by reports of a lack of support for students experiencing discrimination on EMS placements, which emerged from an accreditation assessment of the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine.
Although the claims have been disputed, the school was only granted conditional accreditation by the RCVS following the assessment published last month.
In a statement on its website, the BVU welcomed what it described as the college “responding dynamically to ensure adequate safeguarding of students”.
It continued: “Unfortunately, discrimination and lack of oversight can be common occurrences on EMS placements – particularly pre-clinical EMS placements.
“We hope that, together with the wider veterinary profession, we can take this opportunity to re-evaluate EMS and the training of the next generation of vets as a whole.”
The union has previously called for the establishment of a central unit to oversee the allocation of EMS placements in reform proposals published last year, when it described the present system as “not fit for purpose”.
The Veterinary Schools Council has indicated it expects its own review of the issue – developed in conjunction with stakeholders including the college, BVA and Association of Veterinary Students – to get underway in the spring, following criticism by student leaders of what they perceived as a lack of progress in recent months.
The union also urged both staff and students members to contact their local representatives if they need support.