3 Oct
Valley Vets bosses say they are prepared to meet BVU officials, but insist they don’t have capacity to increase their current offer as the long-running dispute drags on.
Union leaders have pledged to suspend industrial action affecting a south Wales practice group if talks over a new pay deal resume.
British Veterinary Union (BVU) officials have urged Valley Vets bosses to “come to your senses” and begin fresh dialogue to end the long-running dispute.
But hopes of a breakthrough may be short-lived after managers of the VetPartners-owned group insisted they did not have “capacity” to increase their offer.
Services at the group’s five sites have been severely disrupted since strike action began in July, with its four-branch practices currently set to remain closed until the end of the year.
The commitment to halt the walkouts was outlined in a new post on the BVU’s Facebook page which argued the present stalemate was damaging to patients, clients and staff alike.
Although officials have not responded to requests for further comment, the post said the union was currently seeking a 10% pay rise for support staff, which it claimed would lift them to the level of the Real Living Wage, a 5% increase for RVNs and 2.5% for vets, plus improved maternity and sick pay.
It also urged the company to reopen at least two of the branch practices and end what it described as the “punishment of striking workers”.
The union, which is a branch of Unite, added: “Come to your senses and a negotiate a modest settlement with your employees for the benefit of all. A return to negotiations will lead to the suspension of industrial action.”
In response, Valley Vets claimed the union’s position would increase employment costs by more than 25% on top of the 31.45% rise it said was incurred between April 2020 and the spring of this year.
They argue that would make the business “unsustainable” and further fee increases could not be justified to pay higher salaries.
The group added: “We have made the BVU in Unite aware of our financial position on many occasions and the reasons behind our decision.
“While we are happy to talk to them, we do not have capacity to increase the pay levels further.”