16 Oct
Bosses have blamed long-term veterinary shortages for the measure, despite the sites being closed for several weeks amid strikes over pay and conditions.
A south Wales veterinary group at the centre of a long-running industrial relations dispute has announced plans to permanently close its branch practices.
Valley Vets bosses say a “small number” of support staff are at risk of redundancy because of the measures, which will see services concentrated at the group’s Gwaelod y Garth hospital.
But although the branches are already closed in response to recent strike action, the group has blamed broader staff recruitment pressures for the decision, of which staff were informed yesterday (15 October).
A statement, issued through the group’s owners VetPartners, said: “Over the past four years, we have been experiencing an acute shortage of vets.
“By closing the branches, we will be able to make best use of our veterinary team, reduce our use of locum vets and make our practice more sustainable.”
The statement also confirmed the hospital would no longer be accepting referral cases under the plan, although no timescale for implementation has so far been indicated.
The branch surgeries in Cardiff, Caerphilly, Pentrych and Ystrad Mynach were already due to remain shut for the rest of this year because of what the group previously described as “uncertainty” over the potential for further strike action by British Veterinary Union (BVU) members in their ongoing pay and conditions dispute.
Earlier this month, BVU leaders urged the group to reopen at least two of the branches as it sought a resumption of talks, although bosses maintained they could not make an improved offer.
Both Valley Vets and Unite, of which the BVU is a branch, have been approached for further comment.