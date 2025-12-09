Source: ico.org.uk – 15 things all small businesses need to know about data protection

Sexual harassment calls to Acas increase

Enquiries to Acas regarding sexual harassment have grown by 39% following the introduction of a statutory duty on employers to take steps to protect their employees. Acas received 5,583 helpline calls concerning sexual harassment in the first half of 2025, compared to 4,001 in the first half of 2024, according to figures obtained by Nockolds under the Freedom of Information Act 2000. The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, which came into force in October 2024, imposes a duty on employers to take “reasonable steps” to protect their staff from sexual harassment. The Employment Rights Bill, which is currently before the House of Lords, is expected to require employers to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment, including harassment by third parties such as customers and clients.