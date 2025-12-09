9 Dec 2025
Read the latest law changes and rule revisions veterinary practices need to know.
Image: laufer / Adobe Stock
Lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice David Lammy has confirmed that the Government will not attempt to reintroduce fees in the employment tribunal. Earlier in October, speculation arose over the reintroduction after the Ministry of Justice stated it was not ruling out the reintroduction as a method of tackling the “huge tribunal backlogs”. However, in a post on X and in a subsequent statement, Mr Lammy announced that the right to bring a case in the employment tribunal would remain free under the Labour government.
A British Standards Institution (BSI) report has found a sharp decline in women’s confidence about their prospects at work globally, compared with 2023. The report, which draws on the views of 6,500 working women across seven countries, finds only two-fifths (41%) of women expect that the gender pay gap will be closed for their generation (down from 57% in 2023), while less than half (46%) say that they think their generation will attain leadership positions to the same degree as men (down from 59%).
A fifth (20%) cite menopause as a barrier to remaining in work. However, the data suggests an exponential rise in awareness of formal policies to address personal health and well-being issues such as menopause and menstrual health.
The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has published updated guidance on the Price Marking Order 2004, revising the definitions of “selling price” and “unit price”, and introducing a new definition for “deposit”. The guidance also introduces Article 7A, which requires businesses to clearly display multiple selling prices – such as those linked to loyalty discounts or multi-buy offers – alongside the relevant conditions for accessing those prices.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reminder to small businesses to strengthen their cyber-security practices in response to a rise in cyber attacks, with government data indicating 7.7 million incidents over the past year. The ICO emphasised that while some attacks are complex, many organisations continue to neglect basic safeguards. To mitigate risks and protect personal data, the ICO recommends measures such as regular encrypted data backups, strong passwords with multi-factor authentication, vigilance against phishing emails, secure device and network usage, controlled access to sensitive information, and proper disposal of outdated equipment. Businesses are also reminded to report any data breaches within 72 hours and consult further guidance from the ICO and the National Cyber Security Centre.
Enquiries to Acas regarding sexual harassment have grown by 39% following the introduction of a statutory duty on employers to take steps to protect their employees. Acas received 5,583 helpline calls concerning sexual harassment in the first half of 2025, compared to 4,001 in the first half of 2024, according to figures obtained by Nockolds under the Freedom of Information Act 2000. The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, which came into force in October 2024, imposes a duty on employers to take “reasonable steps” to protect their staff from sexual harassment. The Employment Rights Bill, which is currently before the House of Lords, is expected to require employers to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment, including harassment by third parties such as customers and clients.
PAM Group, an occupational health provider, has published a report into the causes of employee health struggles in the workplace. The study, which analysed 135,000 occupational health referrals, revealed that neurodivergence has become the third most common reason for occupational health referrals, following mental health and musculoskeletal conditions, with 1 in 10 employees now referred for support with neurodivergent conditions (autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia). This reflects the sharp increase in employment tribunal cases, particularly ADHD-related claims, which have risen more than seven-fold since 2020. As well as looking at the emerging trends around workplace struggles, the study also provides practical steps which employers can take to address them.