‘Keep Britain Working’ review report

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) have published the final report of the Keep Britain Working Review. The review explores the increasing rate of economic inactivity among working-age adults in the UK, with a particular focus on the impact of ill-health and disability. It notes that disabled people face significantly lower employment rates (about 53%) and are more likely to become economically inactive compared to non-disabled people, and that there has been a large rise in the number of younger adults with mental health conditions.