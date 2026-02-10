10 Feb 2026
Stay up to date on law changes and rule revisions in this VBJ review from February 2026.
The Better Hiring Institute (BHI) has published a report that outlines the employment challenges faced by neurodiverse individuals and provides detailed recommendations to improve workplace inclusion. These include revising recruitment practices to accommodate diverse needs, offering co-created and ongoing training across all organisational levels, embedding neuro-inclusion into workplace culture and leadership, and offering tailored support such as workplace buddies, employee resource groups, and flexible working arrangements. The report also calls for clearer policies on reasonable adjustments and urges improvements to government schemes and employment strategies to ensure sustainable and equitable access to work for neurodivergent people.
The Home Office has announced an increase in enforcement activity against illegal working, with more than 11,000 operations conducted between October 2024 and September 2025. These efforts, part of Operation Sterling, resulted in more than 8,000 arrests, a 63% increase compared to the previous year, and the removal of more than 1,050 individuals from the UK found to be working without legal authorisation.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) have published the final report of the Keep Britain Working Review. The review explores the increasing rate of economic inactivity among working-age adults in the UK, with a particular focus on the impact of ill-health and disability. It notes that disabled people face significantly lower employment rates (about 53%) and are more likely to become economically inactive compared to non-disabled people, and that there has been a large rise in the number of younger adults with mental health conditions.
Trades Union Congress (TUC) analysis shows disabled workers earn £2.24 less per hour than non-disabled workers, creating a 15.5% pay gap and leaving them more than £4,000 worse off annually. This disparity is even starker for disabled women, who earn 27.3% less than non-disabled men. Alongside lower pay, disabled workers face higher unemployment rates and are more likely to be in insecure jobs such as zero-hours contracts, which limit financial stability and flexibility.
The maximum rate of Business Property Relief (BPR) for Inheritance Tax (IHT) is currently 100% and there is no cap on the value of qualifying assets that can benefit. This rate applies to shares in a trading company or an interest in a partnership. A lower rate of 50% relief applies to premises from which the business trades if they are owned personally outside of the partnership or company.
From April 2026, the 100% relief will be capped to the first £2.5 million of qualifying assets, with a lower 50% rate applying to the value of any assets over this allowance. This means an effective rate of 20% IHT for qualifying assets over £2.5 million, where previously there would have been no charge.
Following changes at the Budget in November, owners who are married or in a civil partnership may be able to benefit from an additional £2.5 million allowance if their spouse or civil partner is not using theirs.
The British Standards Institution (BSI) has launched the UK’s first national standard dedicated to addressing suicide risk in the workplace. BS 30480 Suicide and the Workplace summarises measures that employers can take for suicide prevention, intervention and support for those affected by suicide. The standard is not a legal requirement, but it supports existing duties under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and related regulations.
The standard, which is applicable to all organisations, regardless of size and type, including the public sector, charities and commercial enterprises, covers policies and systematic prevention and intervention practices for those affected by suicide; describes the types of processes that can be implemented, and the ways to monitor and adjust those measures to maintain their effectiveness and impact; and provides guidance on sensitive and responsible communications, including with those affected by suicide, and on ways to support them.