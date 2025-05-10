Source: gov.uk – East Lancashire NHS Trust v Akram (2025) EAT 2

DWP annual statutory review of AE thresholds

In a written statement made by Torsten Bell MP, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has concluded its annual statutory review of the automatic enrolment (AE) thresholds for the 2025 to 2026 financial year. DWP has confirmed all AE thresholds for 2025-2026 will be maintained at their 2024-2025 levels. This decision aims to ensure the continued stability of AE for both employers and individuals. The AE earnings trigger will remain at £10,000, the lower earnings limit of the qualifying earnings band will remain at £6,240, while the upper earnings limit of the qualifying earnings band will remain at £50,270. The review focused on supporting individuals for whom pension saving is economically viable, while also considering affordability for employers and taxpayers.