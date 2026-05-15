15 May 2026
Keeping the UK’s veterinary practices up to date with the latest law changes, rule revisions and operational updates, in this briefing piece from May 2026.
Image: laufer / Adobe Stock
The Government confirmed the Low Pay Commission (LPC) recommendations for the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and National Living Wage (NLW) rates that apply from 1 April 2026. Consequently, the rates are now – for those aged 21 and above (NLW): £12.72 (4.1% increase from £11.44); for 18-20-year-olds: £10.85 (8.5% increase from £10); for 16-17-year-olds: £8 (6% increase from £7.55); the apprentice rate: £8 (6% increase from £7.55); and the accommodation offset: £11.10 (4.1% increase from £10.66).
SOURCE: gov.uk – LPC recommendations take the National Living Wage to £12.71
Under the provisions of SI 2026 the rate of Statutory Sick Pay increased from £118.75 to £123.25 to per week with effect from 6 April 2026; the rates of Statutory Maternity Pay, Statutory Paternity Pay, Statutory Adoption Pay, Statutory Shared Parental Pay, Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay and Statutory Neonatal Care Pay increased from £187.18 to £194.32 per week with effect from 5 April 2026; and the rate of Maternity Allowance increased from £187.18 to £194.32 per week with effect from 6 April 2026.
SOURCE: legislation.gov.uk – The Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2026
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has updated its guidance on the right of access under the UK General Data Protection Regulation to reflect changes introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025.
The updated guidance establishes that organisations are only required to carry out reasonable and proportionate searches when responding to subject access requests (SARs) and may stop the clock when seeking clarification on requests. The ICO has published the guidance in advance of some provisions coming into force to enable organisations to prepare for the changes. The guidance is aimed at data protection officers and those with specific data protection responsibilities in larger organisations, providing detailed coverage of SAR procedures, exemptions and special cases including health, education and social work information.
SOURCE: ico.org.uk – Right of access
The Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024 (Commencement) Regulations 2025, SI 2025/1342 brought into force the whole of the Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024 (PL[B]A 2024) on 29 December 2025. PL(B)A 2024 makes provision about paternity leave in cases where a mother, or a person with whom a child is placed or expected to be placed for adoption, dies.
SOURCE: legislation.gov.uk – The Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Act 2024 (Commencement) Regulations 2025
Companies House has published guidance on how to complete identity verification at Post Office branches providing in-branch verification. The process involves six steps, starting with individuals entering their photo ID details online using the “Verify your identity for Companies House service” and downloading their Post Office customer letter. They must then visit a participating Post Office branch with their letter and original photo ID, where staff will scan a QR code on the letter, take a photo of the individual and scan their ID. Individuals are required to visit the Post Office within approximately 15 days of receiving their confirmation email. Results are emailed to individuals from GOV.UK One Login, typically within one day, and successful verification generates a Companies House personal code, accessible through their Companies House account. The service is free of charge and forms part of Companies House’s wider identity verification requirements.
SOURCE: gov.uk – How to prove your identity for Companies House at the Post Office
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published updated guidance on data protection by design and by default alongside the commencement of key Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (DUAA 2025) provisions. The guidance clarifies that organisations must build data protection considerations into the design and operation of systems, services, products and processes, ensuring that only the minimum necessary personal information is collected, used, stored and accessed for each defined purpose. It explains the need for appropriate technical and organisational measures, including robust security controls, clear retention practices, strong default privacy settings, and regular assessment of risks through data protection impact assessments.
SOURCE: ico.org.uk – Data protection by design and by default
The Government has published an updated timeline for implementing provisions in the Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA 2025). In particular, the timeline for implementing protection against dismissal for failing to agree to variation of contract (fire and rehire) is delayed from October 2026 to January 2027.
SOURCE: gov.uk – Plan to Make Work Pay and Employment Rights Act: timeline update