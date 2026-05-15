Companies House guidance on identity verification

Companies House has published guidance on how to complete identity verification at Post Office branches providing in-branch verification. The process involves six steps, starting with individuals entering their photo ID details online using the “Verify your identity for Companies House service” and downloading their Post Office customer letter. They must then visit a participating Post Office branch with their letter and original photo ID, where staff will scan a QR code on the letter, take a photo of the individual and scan their ID. Individuals are required to visit the Post Office within approximately 15 days of receiving their confirmation email. Results are emailed to individuals from GOV.UK One Login, typically within one day, and successful verification generates a Companies House personal code, accessible through their Companies House account. The service is free of charge and forms part of Companies House’s wider identity verification requirements.