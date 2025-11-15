The ICO notes that the main changes to the law include clarifying how personal information can be used for research, lifting restrictions on some automated decision making, setting out how to use some cookies without consent, allowing charities to send people electronic mail marketing without consent in certain circumstances and requiring organisations to have a data protection complaints procedure and introducing a new lawful basis of recognised legitimate interests. The ICO also underlines that the act provides it with new powers, including the ability to compel witnesses to attend interviews, request technical reports and issue higher fines.