15 Nov 2025
Keeping the UK's veterinary practices up to date with the latest law changes, rule revisions and operational updates.
Image: laufer / Adobe Stock
The technology underpinning the landline network, the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), is being switched off by the telecommunications industry by January 2027. Landlines (and other devices reliant on the PSTN) will require upgrading to new digital technologies.
In November 2017, the telecommunications industry announced the retirement of legacy telephone networks such as the analogue PSTN, which is the technology underpinning traditional landlines. The industry will upgrade landline services to new digital technologies using the internet such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), digital voice or all-IP telephony.
Communications providers are advising business customers to migrate at the earliest opportunity. There are a range of devices and systems affected that could impact a business, including analogue phones, fire and other types of alarms, payment terminals, lifts and elevators, intercom systems and broadband services.
The switch to digital will likely involve upgrading and replacing existing systems and equipment.
The Government has published a roadmap for implementing the Employment Rights Bill (ERB). The roadmap sets out various matters that will require consultation before they are implemented, and a phased timetable for those consultations to take place, including summer/autumn for “day one” protection from unfair dismissal and the dismissal process during the statutory period, and autumn 2025 for fire and rehire, and ending the use of zero-hours contracts.
It also sets out a timetable for when various policy measures will take effect. Measures taking effect shortly after royal assent of the ERB include the repeal of most of the Trade Union Act 2016 and the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Act 2023, and protections against dismissal for taking industrial action. Fire and rehire provisions are not expected to come into effect until October 2026, and “day one” protection from unfair dismissal and zero hours contract measures will not come into force until 2027.
The Department for Business and Trade has named 518 companies for not paying national minimum wage to more than 60,000 workers. Defaulting employers have been ordered to repay the workers, resulting in more than £7.4 million being reimbursed. This is round 21 of the Government’s “naming and shaming” scheme introduced in 2013 to publicly identify employers who fail to pay workers correctly.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published several guidance documents and a working plan following the Data (Use and Access) Bill receiving royal assent on 19 June 2025.
The ICO notes that the main changes to the law include clarifying how personal information can be used for research, lifting restrictions on some automated decision making, setting out how to use some cookies without consent, allowing charities to send people electronic mail marketing without consent in certain circumstances and requiring organisations to have a data protection complaints procedure and introducing a new lawful basis of recognised legitimate interests. The ICO also underlines that the act provides it with new powers, including the ability to compel witnesses to attend interviews, request technical reports and issue higher fines.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has updated its interim update on the practical implications of the Supreme Court judgement in For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers (2025) UKSC 16 to clarify the position on separate-sex facilities in the workplace. The clarification takes into account requirements of the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, SI 1992/3004 but according to the EHRC should not be interpreted as a change in its fundamental position on the implications of the judgement.
The Government announced a new pilot programme in July aimed at overhauling the way workers are signed off sick as part of wider efforts to support people with health conditions back into work. The pilot, a joint initiative between the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Health and Social Care, will trial alternative methods for issuing and supporting fit notes (statements issued by doctors about an employee’s fitness for work). The proposed reform includes expanded roles for non-doctor professionals and enhanced work-health coaching for patients.