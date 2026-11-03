NDA reform under the Victims and Courts Act 2026

The Victims and Courts Act 2026 (VCA 2026) has received Royal Assent. When VCA 2026 s6 commences it will substantially expand the statutory voiding of confidentiality provisions that silence victims of crime. VCA 2026, section 6 replaces section 17 of the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024, removing the limitation that protected disclosures must be made to specified persons for specified purposes. Any provision in any agreement, including commercial non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), will be void insofar as it purports to preclude a victim, or a person who reasonably believes they are a victim, from disclosing relevant criminal conduct, or the other party’s response to it, to anyone, for any purpose.