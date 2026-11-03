3 Nov 2026
Keeping the UK's veterinary practices up to date with the latest law changes, rule revisions and operational updates.
Image: laufer / Adobe Stock
The Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care have published the results of a call for evidence on fit notes, and announced the launch of four pilots in different areas of England aimed at fixing the “broken” fit note system. The call for evidence, which was carried out between April and July 2024 and received 1,959 responses, examined the impact of the current fit note process on work and health conversations, including the experiences of individuals and carers, employers and health care professionals, as well as wider system integration and the use of private work sickness certificates.
HMRC has updated its guidance on exemptions from Making Tax Digital (MTD) for income tax self-assessment (ITSA), confirming automatic exemption until April 2027 for those who included SA109 supplementary pages (residence, domicile etc) in their 2024–25 tax return. Taxpayers who “reasonably expect” to include SA109 pages in their 2025-26 and 2026-27 tax returns will also be exempt until April 2027, but will need to apply to HMRC for exemption (it will not be automatic for these tax years).
Companies House has announced that the Government will implement the accounts filing reforms introduced by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA 2023) from April 2028. The reforms will require all companies to file annual accounts using commercial software in iXBRL format, require small companies and micro-entities to file profit and loss accounts while allowing them to opt out of public disclosure of that information, and introduce measures intended to improve the transparency, accuracy and reliability of information on the companies register, support business decision-making, modernise reporting practices and help tackle economic crime.
The Insolvency Service has partnered with Crimestoppers to encourage reports of disqualified directors who continue to operate illegally, enabling members of the public to provide information 100 per cent anonymously. The initiative aims to increase tip-offs about breaches such as acting as a director while disqualified or bankrupt, committing fraud, and repeatedly using companies to avoid paying debts. It is also intended to strengthen the Insolvency Service’s enforcement efforts and better protect the public, creditors, and legitimate businesses.
The government has confirmed its intention to introduce secondary legislation under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, to regulate subscription contracts, a £26 billion annual market. The new regime, anticipated in January 2027, will introduce enhanced pre-contract disclosure requirements, dual 14-day cooling-off periods (at sign-up and upon autorenewal), and streamlined cancellation processes. From a competition law perspective, the reforms target practices that impede consumer switching, thereby aiming to encourage higher levels of competition within the markets where subscription contracts are used. Businesses face substantial compliance costs to ensure their practices are compliant with the new regime.
The Home Office has published updated sponsor guidance that expands the scope of right to work checks expected of work route sponsors from 8 April 2026. The new requirement is imprecisely drafted and may have significant operational implications. This means that some businesses may not be readily able to comply.
The Victims and Courts Act 2026 (VCA 2026) has received Royal Assent. When VCA 2026 s6 commences it will substantially expand the statutory voiding of confidentiality provisions that silence victims of crime. VCA 2026, section 6 replaces section 17 of the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024, removing the limitation that protected disclosures must be made to specified persons for specified purposes. Any provision in any agreement, including commercial non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), will be void insofar as it purports to preclude a victim, or a person who reasonably believes they are a victim, from disclosing relevant criminal conduct, or the other party’s response to it, to anyone, for any purpose.